Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday

An Algiers man was shot twice after confronting someone breaking into his car early Saturday...
An Algiers man was shot twice after confronting someone breaking into his car early Saturday (Dec. 9) in the 4500 block of General Meyer Avenue, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Algiers man was shot twice after confronting someone breaking into his car early Saturday (Dec. 9), New Orleans police said.

The man’s age and condition were not disclosed.

According to the NOPD, the victim interrupted a male suspect breaking into his car around 3:34 a.m., in the 4500 block of General Meyer Avenue. Police said the suspect shot the victim two times and fled.

The victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but the nature and severity of his wounds were not disclosed by police.

The NOPD also provided no further description of the suspect.

