A big warm-up for Saturday ahead of overnight strong storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will bring the gamete from warmth and storms to cold temperatures and breezy conditions. Saturday will look vastly different than Sunday.

Our temperatures will surge on Saturday into the upper 70s to around 80 with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. You have a better chance at staying dry than you do of seeing a storm during the day but it’s not out of the question. The much-anticipated cold front will arrive late Saturday night around midnight or just after. A strong to severe storm or two is possible. Gusty winds and small hail will be something we’ll be watching for.

The cold front will have exited the east by Sunday morning and will allow for a colder air mass to settle in from the north as highs will only warm to the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions will also make the day feel much colder.

Next week will start off in the 50s and slowly build back to the mid 60s on Friday with a slight chance for rain returning on Friday.

