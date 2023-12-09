BBB Accredited Business
Dense fog in the morning, strong storms overnight Saturday

By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Saturday morning (Dec. 9) with patchy thick fog impairing visibility in the western and southern portions of our area.

Visibility could fall to less than a quarter of a mile at times.

Patchy areas of super fog are possible near Raceland, as marsh fire smoke mixes with the fog.

Things should clear up by the late morning leaving a very warm, very humid day.

Isolated storms are possible, especially on the north shore, by sunset as a cold front approaches the area.

We are giving the First Alert as some of the storms could be strong to severe. We are included in a low, Level 1 risk for severe weather with gusty winds as the main threat.

The main line of storms will push through late overnight around midnight, with lingering showers through early Sunday morning.

After the front passes, temperatures will plummet into the 50s on Sunday with a strong breeze.

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
