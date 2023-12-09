BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: A strong line of storms will move through overnight

Storms tonight could bring gusty winds and will move through quick
A line of storms will move through overnight.
A line of storms will move through overnight.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will move through tonight and bring strong to severe storms with a rather sharp cool down in store for Sunday.

Isolated storms will move through this evening ahead of the front - mainly on the North Shore. A few may be strong with a low-end tornado threat. Then the line of storms associated with the cold front will arrive anywhere between 11 pm to 2 am. While the severe threat remains low, damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph are possible. Brief heavy downpours are also possible but since the line is moving through rather quickly, the flooding concern remains low.

We are currently under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) with a sliver of our area under the slight risk (level 2 out of 5). That would be northern Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

As the cold front exits on Sunday morning, clouds will slowly move out and cold air funnels in. We may even continue to cool later in the morning until we get more sun by mid-day. Highs will only warm to the middle 50s with a breezy northly wind. Expect a cold and dry start to next week with highs in the 50s on Monday and a slow rise back to the mid 60s by the end of the week.

