Grateful families line the block as Fox 8 helps distribute holiday gifts from Doll and Toy Fund

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of children and parents lined up Saturday (Dec. 9) around Xavier’s Convocation Center -- some arriving as early as midnight -- for the annual Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund holiday gift distribution in conjunction with Fox 8.

“It means everything,” said one of the first parents to come through the doors. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, since I was a kid (and it was) at the Superdome. I brought my older kids and now I’m down to my 5-year-old.”

Dozens of volunteers and Fox 8 personalities and crew joined to hand out thousands of toys, school supplies and groceries to families in need. No registration was required and children received tickets upon entry they could exchange for two toys or items of their choice.

As children got to pick from a wide variety of toys, they were gracious and grateful.

“We’re having so much fun and we’re thankful for this stuff that we’re getting, because some people don’t really get nice things like other people do in the world,” said G’Niya Fields.

“We’re having so much fun, and I got something that I can use for a science project,” said Krodjanae Kant.

Ron McClain is the Chairman of the Board with the Doll and Toy Fund and says for over 120 years the organization has had one mission: To bring joy to children during the holidays. McClain said he hopes the effort will continue for another century.

“That’s why I got involved, to be a part in bringing something special to children who really need it,” McClain said.

“For far too long, so many of our children have not had the opportunity to have joy during Christmas, due to income and other situations that they find themselves in. And so, our commitment is to change that.”

Many parents said this year has been especially hard with inflation and the overall cost of living, but bringing a smile to their kids’ faces makes all the difference.

“We are so happy for the toy donations and drives and everything, just to help out families in need,” said parent Brianna Holmes.

“Everybody supporting each other and everything, it is just magical here.”

