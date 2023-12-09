BBB Accredited Business
Holiday gas price drop in New Orleans spurs travel and tourism ahead of major events

By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La (WVUE) - A drop in crude oil production is causing national gas prices to fall just in time for the holidays and some big events in New Orleans.

The American Automobile Association said prices are down 5.3% from a year ago. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in New Orleans is $2.80.

Robert Williams is a driver relieved about the lower prices. Williams said he travels from the EastBank to the WestBank for work every day. He said prices under $3 a gallon are an immense help for his budget.

“Makes it easier to buy groceries, pay all the bills and keep my homeowner’s insurance up to date,” Williams said.

He also said he would be able to focus more on the price of Christmas gifts than the price of gas.

“I got a lot of nephews and nieces I have to buy presents for and all,” he said.

AAA spokesperson Don Redman said prices are down because crude oil has fallen to its lowest price since this past June.

“We’ve seen crude covering around $70 a barrel versus earlier this year it was that close to $95 a barrel,” Redman said.

Mary Beth Romig of New Orleans and Company said the low gas prices will bring more tourism to the city, with The New Orleans Bowl and the All-State Sugar Bowl right around the corner.

“Anytime you make it easier on people either on their wallets or any other way then it spurs travel for sure,” Romig said. “New Orleans one of the top cities for travel. We are consistently right among some of the best destinations particularly for New Year’s Eve weekend.”

