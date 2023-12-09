BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting in Waggaman leaves juvenile dead, 2 people injured

A juvenile male was killed and two other people (one adult, one juvenile) wounded when three...
A juvenile male was killed and two other people (one adult, one juvenile) wounded when three people were shot Friday night (Dec. 8) on Daffodil Lane in Waggaman, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGGAMAN, La. (WVUE) - A triple shooting left a juvenile male dead and two other people injured late Friday night (Dec. 8) in Waggaman, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting on Daffodil Lane was reported at 11:15 p.m., the agency said. Deputies arrived to find one unresponsive victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile and an adult also had been shot, and were taken for hospital treatment of injuries that were not described as life-threatening.

The victims’ ages and identities were not disclosed, nor did the JPSO say whether it had developed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call JPSO homicide detectives at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

St. James falls in a heartbreaker to Union Parish, 36-35
New details emerge on ex-model Dean Kelly's alleged sex crimes post-prison
Holiday gas price drop in New Orleans spurs travel and tourism ahead of major events
Holiday gas price drop in New Orleans spurs travel and tourism ahead of major events
LSU's Jayden Daniels and other Heisman Finalists serve chicken at Raising Canes Times Square.
Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans