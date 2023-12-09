Shooting in Waggaman leaves juvenile dead, 2 people injured

WAGGAMAN, La. (WVUE) - A triple shooting left a juvenile male dead and two other people injured late Friday night (Dec. 8) in Waggaman, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting on Daffodil Lane was reported at 11:15 p.m., the agency said. Deputies arrived to find one unresponsive victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile and an adult also had been shot, and were taken for hospital treatment of injuries that were not described as life-threatening.

The victims’ ages and identities were not disclosed, nor did the JPSO say whether it had developed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call JPSO homicide detectives at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

