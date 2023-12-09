BBB Accredited Business
Westbound I-10 snarled by fatal crash in Metairie, LSP says

DOTD traffic cameras showed significant backup on I-10 West following a fatal crash Saturday...
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A fatal crash prompted an hours-long closure of a portion of westbound Interstate 10 in Metairie, Louisiana State Police said Saturday (Dec. 9).

The two-vehicle accident first was reported around 11:07 a.m. and initially forced a complete closure of I-10 West at Causeway Boulevard. Traffic was being detoured off the interstate to Veterans Boulevard, which also soon became crushed with congestion.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers opened only the left lane of I-10 West, but continued to route traffic in the other three lanes off the interstate.

Motorists were urged to take alternate routes around the affected area, as traffic on the interstate backed up significantly behind the I-10/I-610 merge.

