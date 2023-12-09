Westbound I-10 snarled by fatal crash in Metairie, LSP says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A fatal crash prompted an hours-long closure of a portion of westbound Interstate 10 in Metairie, Louisiana State Police said Saturday (Dec. 9).

The two-vehicle accident first was reported around 11:07 a.m. and initially forced a complete closure of I-10 West at Causeway Boulevard. Traffic was being detoured off the interstate to Veterans Boulevard, which also soon became crushed with congestion.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers opened only the left lane of I-10 West, but continued to route traffic in the other three lanes off the interstate.

Motorists were urged to take alternate routes around the affected area, as traffic on the interstate backed up significantly behind the I-10/I-610 merge.

The left lane has opened leaving the three right lanes blocked on I-10 West at Causeway Boulevard. Congestion has reached Metairie Road on I-10 West and Canal Boulevard on I-610 West. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 9, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.