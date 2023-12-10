Bruce: The winter feel is back for several days to come

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much colder weather is in store for the second half of the weekend.

A strong cold front moved through the area last night, leaving behind a much colder and windy feel.

Temperatures are 20-25° colder than compared to yesterday.

Bruce: Temps plunge behind our strong morning front. Light freeze north tonight at 32° and clod south at 38°. Sun returns next couple of days as highs are below average at 56°. It feels like the holidays. pic.twitter.com/Q9ozxEGTzQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 10, 2023

The rain has overnight and early morning rain has moved out and clouds will clear.

Windy conditions also taper off as the evening progresses, but wind gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible.

Frost will be possible in the inland areas through Wednesday morning as lows fall near or to freezing.

We will be in the 50s through midweek, with our next chance for rain at the start of the weekend.

