Cold air takes over for the start of the week, frost possible inland

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much colder weather is in store for the second half of the weekend.

A strong cold front moved through the area overnight, leaving behind substantially colder temperatures. Highs will be around where we start off this morning in the mid-to-upper 50s as the front moves through.

The rain has mostly moved out and clouds will clear as we go through the day as well.

Windy conditions also taper off as the day progresses, but wind gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible.

Frost will be possible in the inland areas through Wednesday morning as lows fall near or to freezing.

We will be in the 50s through midweek, with our next chance for rain at the start of the weekend.

