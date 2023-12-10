BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cold air takes over for the start of the week, frost possible inland

By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much colder weather is in store for the second half of the weekend.

A strong cold front moved through the area overnight, leaving behind substantially colder temperatures. Highs will be around where we start off this morning in the mid-to-upper 50s as the front moves through.

The rain has mostly moved out and clouds will clear as we go through the day as well.

Windy conditions also taper off as the day progresses, but wind gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible.

Frost will be possible in the inland areas through Wednesday morning as lows fall near or to freezing.

We will be in the 50s through midweek, with our next chance for rain at the start of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Stream news and weather 24/7
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 10
Evening weather update for Saturday, Dec. 10
A line of storms will move through overnight.
FIRST ALERT: A strong line of storms will move through overnight
Storm Threat
Dense fog in the morning, strong storms overnight Saturday