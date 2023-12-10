BBB Accredited Business
Fatal crash in Jefferson Parish claims life of New Orleans woman

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Around 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9), a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 near Causeway Blvd. claimed the life of Brittany M. Delpit, a 34-year-old woman from New Orleans.

Louisiana State Police Troop B reported the incident involving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2020 Ford Eldorado mini-bus.

The crash occurred when Delpit, driving the Chevrolet, lost control in the exit lane and collided with a crash attenuator. This led to her vehicle crossing into the westbound lanes I-10, where the mini-bus struck it.

Delpit, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Minor injuries were reported among several passengers of the mini-bus.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and have taken a toxicology sample from Delpit for analysis.

