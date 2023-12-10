LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.
Daniels wins the award over the other three finalists: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Daniels put together a record-breaking season, leading the nation in total offense (412.2 yards per game), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).
Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy winner, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and running back Billy Cannon in 1959.
