New Orleans permits parking on neutral grounds during Monday’s severe storms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In anticipation of the expected heavy rain Monday, New Orleans has announced the community to park on neutral ground Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

The following is a message from the NOLA Ready Emergency Alert System:

NOLAReady asks that you please don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

Avoid flood waters

-NEVER drive through flood waters. It’s dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses.

-If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.

Report flooding

-Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

-View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov

Stay safe!

