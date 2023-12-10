BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans permits parking on neutral grounds during weekend storms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In anticipation of the expected heavy rain this weekend, New Orleans has announced the community to park on neutral ground until Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

The following is a message from the NOLA Ready Emergency Alert System:

NOLAReady asks that you please don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

Avoid flood waters

-NEVER drive through flood waters. It’s dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses.

-If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.

Report flooding

-Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

-View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov

Stay safe!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A line of storms will move through overnight.
FIRST ALERT: A strong line of storms will move through overnight
Fox 8 anchors Meg Gatto and John Snell were among the many Fox 8 personalities distributing...
Grateful families line the block as Fox 8 helps distribute holiday gifts from Doll and Toy Fund
An Algiers man was shot twice after confronting someone breaking into his car early Saturday...
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
A juvenile male was killed and two other people (one adult, one juvenile) wounded when three...
Shooting in Waggaman leaves juvenile dead, 2 people injured