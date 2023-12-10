BBB Accredited Business
Saints snap three-game losing streak with 28-6 rout of Panthers


Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the first half Sunday (Dec. 10) against the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The defense and special teams came together to end the Saints’ three-game losing streak. The Black and Gold beat the Panthers, 28-6.

The play of the game came courtesy of a Nephi Sewell blocked punt, and a recovery for a touchdown by D’Marco Jackson. The special teams breakout play staked the Saints to a, 14-3, advantage over Carolina.

the Saints’ defense held Carolina to only two field goals. Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young completed just 13 of 36 passes for 137 yards.

Derek Carr completed 18 of 26 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Carr’s touchdown connections went to Chris Olave and Jimmy Graham.

The Saints came up empty in the first quarter on the scoreboard. Blake Grupe missed a 29-yard field goal attempt. A Pete Werner interception was squandered on a Carr intentional grounding penalty.

But on the first play of the second quarter, points were finally scored. Alvin Kamara punched it in for a 9-yard touchdown. It was the only offensive touchdown for the Saints in the first half.

The Saints wrap up their three-game homestand by hosting the New York Giants next Sunday at noon.


