University Medical Center nurses in New Orleans vote for union membership

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a significant move, registered nurses at University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, have voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses in the United States.

This decision came after a three-day voting process from Dec. 7-9, where 82% of nurses voted in favor, marking a notable turnout of over 90%.

With 74% of eligible voters supporting the union, this result represents a significant shift in the hospital’s dynamics.

UMC’s decision marks it as the first private-sector hospital in Louisiana to be unionized. It represents the state’s largest National Labor Relations Board election in nearly 30 years.

Moving forward, the nurses at UMC will select their bargaining team and commence negotiations for their first contract. Their primary focus will be addressing the issues that initially motivated their unionization campaign.

The NNU represents hundreds of thousands of nurses nationwide, including in southern states like Texas, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and Louisiana.

