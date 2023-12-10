BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

University Medical Center nurses in New Orleans vote for union membership

(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a significant move, registered nurses at University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, have voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses in the United States.

This decision came after a three-day voting process from Dec. 7-9, where 82% of nurses voted in favor, marking a notable turnout of over 90%.

With 74% of eligible voters supporting the union, this result represents a significant shift in the hospital’s dynamics.

UMC’s decision marks it as the first private-sector hospital in Louisiana to be unionized. It represents the state’s largest National Labor Relations Board election in nearly 30 years.

Moving forward, the nurses at UMC will select their bargaining team and commence negotiations for their first contract. Their primary focus will be addressing the issues that initially motivated their unionization campaign.

The NNU represents hundreds of thousands of nurses nationwide, including in southern states like Texas, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Jayden Daniels names 2023 Heisman winner
Jayden Daniels names 2023 Heisman winner
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Fatal crash in Jefferson Parish claims life of New Orleans woman
Fatal crash in Jefferson Parish claims life of New Orleans woman
FOX 8 and Doll & Toy Fund distribute thousands of Christmas gifts to grateful families
FOX 8 and Doll & Toy Fund distribute thousands of Christmas gifts to grateful families