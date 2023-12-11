3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Tangiaphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests three people after a four-month-long narcotics investigation.

Detectives carried out a search warrant Friday on Raiford Road in Ponchatoula.

The sheriff’s office says they found a large number of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Investigators say the street value of the narcotics equals over $300,000.

They also seized numerous guns and cash.

They report some of the guns were reported stolen years ago.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.