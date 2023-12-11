3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Tangiaphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests three people after a four-month-long narcotics investigation.
Detectives carried out a search warrant Friday on Raiford Road in Ponchatoula.
The sheriff’s office says they found a large number of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and counterfeit oxycodone pills.
Investigators say the street value of the narcotics equals over $300,000.
They also seized numerous guns and cash.
They report some of the guns were reported stolen years ago.
