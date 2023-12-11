BBB Accredited Business
Abita Springs-area 12-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday (Dec. 11) it arrested a 12-year-old boy on...
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday (Dec. 11) it arrested a 12-year-old boy on allegations of menacing, after he allegedly threatened other students with a school shooting.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old Abita Springs-area boy was arrested Monday (Dec. 11) on allegations of menacing, after he allegedly threatened fellow students with plans to “shoot up a school,” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency did not identify the juvenile, nor disclose the school he allegedly threatened.

The STPSO said the boy was arrested after another student informed school personnel of the threat. The boy was issued a summons for menacing “and was released on a custodial agreement to appear in court,” the agency said.

“We will continue to take threats like this very seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this, even in a joking manner.”

