After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One : Saints take advantage of bad opponent

Sometimes a team just simply isn’t as bad as the team they’re playing, and that makes all the difference.

That was the case for the Saints on Sunday. Yes, the Saints played bad but fortunately their opponent was Carolina, who came into Sunday with the worst record in the NFL and looked every bit like the worst team in football.

It was a sloppy game but despite how rough it looked at times, it was a game the Saints deserved to win. It wasn’t nearly as dominant as the 28-6 final score suggested, but they never trailed at any point in the game and were the better team on this Sunday to improve to 6-7.

Take Two: Tensions rise

A wild scene unfolded late in the third quarter Sunday.

At the 3:43 mark of the third quarter, Frankie Luvu broke through for a third down sack to force the Saints second punt in the midst of three straight punts for the offense.

At some point after the play, words were exchanged between Carr and Erik McCoy, and McCoy just lost it. He was angrily yelling at Carr on the way back to the sideline. He then had to be seperated by other players and coaches.

After the game, both players downplayed the incident chalking it up to being competitive and wanting to win. McCoy publicly apologized for losing his cool, which was very out of character for him.

Carr said when those things happened it’s always good to circle back and make amends. They did that and everything now seems to be good between quarterback and center.

This was a frustrating game in what’s been a frustrating season for the Saints offense. At that point, the team had 37 yards passing. On the sack, it appeared Carr initially wanted Chris Olave but hesitated. Both guys insisted that everything was good between them.

Take Three: Breaking down Carr’s day

Derek Carr certainly had an interesting afternoon. At one point, a ‘we want Jameis’ chant broke out in the stands. Through three quarters Carr never looked comfortable. It was clear he wasn’t fully healthy battling through that rib injury.

While it’s great to tough it out for your teammates, his health clearly impacted his ability to effectively throw the football. Not only did he not attempt a pass beyond ten yards down field until the 11:26 mark of third quarter on a throw to Olave, the route concepts they were running didn’t even have true intermediate to deep options on most plays. There were multiple passes at or behind the line of scrimmage.

His only connection beyond 20+ yards came on a fourth quarter deep post throw to A.T. Perry for 44 yards. That play was the small breakthrough Carr needed to eventually normalize his stat sheet to finish with over 100 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

All in all, the kind of day Carr had usually doesn’t lead to a win and against a stronger team it probably wouldn’t have. But thankfully given their opponent on Sunday, it was enough for the team to get by.

Take Four: Jimmy Graham turns back the clock

Jimmy Graham was at it again Sunday . He doesn’t get many catches, but he sure does make the ones he does get count.

Against the Panthers, Graham had two receptions and one touchdown. His first catch was his biggest. Three plays after that Perry catch, Carr found Graham on 3rd & 9 from the 19. Graham went up, made the catch in traffic, took a shot from the defender in the head and gained 12 yards to move the sticks. On the next play, Carr hit Chris Olave for a touchdown.

On their next offensive drive, Carr rolled out and found Graham in the back of the end for the game-sealing score.

Overall, it’s been a strange return to football for Graham. He’s been a healthy scratch for a good portion of the season. But when his number has been called, #80 has delivered just like he did in his first stint with the club over a decade ago.

For the season, Graham has four receptions for three touchdowns and one third down conversion. The Saints have benefitted from the jolts of energy he seems to provide when he gets his hands on a pass.

Take Five: Other Observations

After a few tough outings for the defense, Sunday was a good get-right game for that side of the ball. They didn’t allow a touchdown and came up with timely plays.

One of those timely plays was Paulson Adebo tracking down Miles Sanders on a 48-yard run at the one-yard line. The next three plays for the defense were: tackle for loss, DeMario Davis sacked Bryce Young for a nine-yard loss and an incompletion. Instead of a touchdown, the Panthers had to kick a field goal, which wouldn’t have been possible without Adebo’s hustle.

Nephi Sewell was so fast on his punt rush that he beat the punter to the ball and didnt the credit for a blocked punt. Instead he was awarded a forced fumble that D’Marco Jackson recovered and ran it in for a touchdown.

After that special teams touchdown with 4:37 left in the second quarter, it truly felt unnecessary for the Saints to attempt another pass again.

Jamaal Williams had his most productive day as a Saint.

Carr didn’t play well, but he wasn’t the worst quarterback on the field. That would go to Bryce Young, who looked completely lost. He finished 13/36 for 137 yards and was off target all game. After Carr’s interception, he missed a wide open Jonathan Mingo for a touchdown that could have changed the game before halftime. It’s been a rough year for Young.

Speaking of that Carr INT, Derrick Brown elevated high off the ground to bat that pass and make that pick.

On Pete Werner’s first quarter fumble recovery, Jordan Howden came flying though on the blitz to force the fumble.

The Saints went 3/4 in the red zone. They’re 7/8 inside the 20 in their last two games.

Mickey Loomis earned his 200th career win as general manager.

At 6-7, the Saints are in a three-way tie at top of the NFC South. Currently, the tiebreakers don’t fall in their favor. The best thing they can do is keep winning.

