Alvin Kamara launches new NASCAR merch in post-game block party

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The work continued off the field and into the night for Saints star Alvin Kamara, who launched a new line of A.K.-branded NASCAR swag at a pop-up event in the French Quarter.

As the racing league’s Growth and Engagement advisor, Kamara shared his need for speed with eager fans.

“I had a lot of history with the race jackets just in my childhood, wearing them,” Kamara said. “A lot of my friends all wore them. So, just being able to get with the team and collab and pick some different elements and different things to throw in, like some records I got, some achievements I made in my career, and a colorway scheme. Trying to keep it true to NASCAR, and it came out well. I’m happy with it.”

Sporting a few looks from the line were Alfred Banks and Albert Allenback. The New Orleans-based duo has performed on top of the Rockies at the X-games and is preparing to go on tour later this month.

They say Kamara’s new merch line brought them even closer to the city.

“SaxKixAve is the name of our group, and we’ve been able to catch a little lightning in the bottle on social media,” Banks said. “Alvin reached out for us to go to the game today. It was my first time in the Superdome. My first time at a game ever!”

Consider it a night of many firsts. Notably for Kamara, who pulled up to work in style, taking his first ride in a custom-wrapped NASCAR pace car.

“I’m trying to keep it,” laughed Kamara. “I’m seeing if they’ll let me keep it.”

