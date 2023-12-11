BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Another frosty night north shore

Bruce: The winter feels sticks around
Bruce: The winter feels sticks around(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another frosty night is expected across the north shore as temp flirt with the freezing mark. South shore south and west of the lake in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the city.

Expect a quiet week with sunny conditions for your Tuesday. As mentioned, Tuesday morning will be quite chilly once again with some areas getting down to near freezing once again north of Lake Pontchartrain. We will see a few more clouds by Wednesday and with the cloud cover expect highs to stay just below normal in the low 60s. The clouds will keep lows a little less chilly in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chance returns by the weekend as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the location of the low we could see higher rain coverage across the region. Right now we expect much of the activity to be closer to the coast, but as the low actually forms and we get closer to the event we will fine tune the forecast.

