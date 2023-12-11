NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another frosty night is expected across the north shore as temp flirt with the freezing mark. South shore south and west of the lake in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the city.

Bruce: Another frosty night north shore as temps flirt with the freezing mark. South shore lows south and west of the lake in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the city. Cool Tuesday as we stay in the 50s all day. pic.twitter.com/MrvKESBvIu — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 11, 2023

Expect a quiet week with sunny conditions for your Tuesday. As mentioned, Tuesday morning will be quite chilly once again with some areas getting down to near freezing once again north of Lake Pontchartrain. We will see a few more clouds by Wednesday and with the cloud cover expect highs to stay just below normal in the low 60s. The clouds will keep lows a little less chilly in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chance returns by the weekend as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the location of the low we could see higher rain coverage across the region. Right now we expect much of the activity to be closer to the coast, but as the low actually forms and we get closer to the event we will fine tune the forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.