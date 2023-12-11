BBB Accredited Business
Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication, child endangerment

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An attempted traffic stop and car chase in Metairie ends with four children in the hospital and a woman facing multiple charges.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that during the incident a deputy fired his gun multiple times but did not injure anyone.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 10) night.

It started as a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Houma Boulevard.

But the driver refused to stop leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies say that the driver rammed into multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies blocked the car at the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.

But the car eventually crashed into a curb.

When checking the car, deputies found four children inside.

All four children were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after the multiple crashes.

The driver was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

She faces multiple charges including aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage, child endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
