Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication, child endangerment

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An attempted traffic stop and car chase in Metairie ends with four children in the hospital and a woman facing multiple charges.

JUST IN: Houma Blvd traffic stop turns into car chase and JPSO deputy involved shooting, no injuries as a result of the deputy’s shots… but 4 unrestrained children found in the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital after multiple crashes (1/5) @FOX8NOLA — Maddie Kerth (@MaddieKerthFox8) December 11, 2023

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that during the incident a deputy fired his gun multiple times but did not injure anyone.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 10) night.

It started as a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Houma Boulevard.

But the driver refused to stop leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies say that the driver rammed into multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies blocked the car at the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.

But the car eventually crashed into a curb.

When checking the car, deputies found four children inside.

All four children were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after the multiple crashes.

The driver was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

She faces multiple charges including aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage, child endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.