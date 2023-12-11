Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication, child endangerment
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An attempted traffic stop and car chase in Metairie ends with four children in the hospital and a woman facing multiple charges.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that during the incident a deputy fired his gun multiple times but did not injure anyone.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 10) night.
It started as a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Houma Boulevard.
But the driver refused to stop leading deputies on a chase.
Deputies say that the driver rammed into multiple law enforcement vehicles.
Deputies blocked the car at the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard.
But the car eventually crashed into a curb.
When checking the car, deputies found four children inside.
All four children were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after the multiple crashes.
The driver was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
She faces multiple charges including aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage, child endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
