A December chill lingers through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s feeling like the Christmas season to start the week as cold weather has returned to the area.

Now that cold start this morning will give way to a nice day. Sunshine will dominate leading to a much better feel by afternoon as highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. The winds have relaxed a bit and that trend will continue through today.

One more cold start coming up on Tuesday before we see a moderation in temperatures later in the week. That moderation in temps will mainly be in the form of overnight lows as an increase in clouds is likely to keep temps up at night but also keep our highs down during the day. In fact, most of the work week is likely to see below-normal high temperatures. The increase in clouds will also come with a strong breeze making it feel cooler.

The winds and cloud cover are in response to our next storm which is likely to take form over the Gulf by Thursday and Friday. This will be another one of those gale lows but the exact track of it remains in question. Right now the best rain chances don’t arrive until the weekend but it’s something to watch as the movement of the low over the Gulf will determine our better rain chances.

