Detectives working to identify man accused of spending over $6,000 on stolen credit card in Hammond
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the identity of a man accused of spending over $6,000 on a stolen credit card at a Home Depot store in Hammond.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that his office has identified a suspect in surveillance video provided by the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.