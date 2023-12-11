Detectives working to identify man accused of spending over $6,000 on stolen credit card in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the identity of a man accused of spending over $6,000 on a stolen credit card at a Home Depot store in Hammond.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that his office has identified a suspect in surveillance video provided by the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

