Detectives working to identify man accused of spending over $6,000 on stolen credit card in Hammond

Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the...
Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the identity of a man accused of spending over $6,000 on a stolen credit card at a Home Depot store in Hammond.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the identity of a man accused of spending over $6,000 on a stolen credit card at a Home Depot store in Hammond.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that his office has identified a suspect in surveillance video provided by the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

