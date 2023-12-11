BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested on child pornography charges, deputies say

A Ponchatoula man has been arrested on child pornography charges, deputies said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Ponchatoula man has been arrested on child pornography charges, deputies said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robert Pepitone, 73, was locked up on four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Deputies said Pepitone’s arrest came after a search warrant led to the discovery of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Pepitone was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s cyber crime unit assisted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

