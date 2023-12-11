New coach Jon Sumrall is ready to achieve ‘great things’ at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In front of a packed house, Tulane introduced fans to their new head coach, John Sumrall. The former Wave assistant pointed to a winning culture as one of the reasons he took the job.

“I’m really thrilled to be here. In the coaching profession, I think everyone wants to always speculate where you could and couldn’t be. If I’m at Tulane for a long time, I’ll be really, really happy. Yeah, world class academic institution, with football momentum. I think a trajectory that’s out of this world. I think we can achieve great things here. The commitment right now, I think the mindset is to double down, and let’s see how far we can take it,” said Tulane coach Jon Sumrall.

“So last night in our first team meeting, it was really exciting to just get face-to-face with him. The energy he talks about in there is really evident when you see it in the football atmosphere. Just the way he feels about football and the way he feels about us, you can already understand it and feel it. It’s just going to be very exciting to develop those relationships on and off the football field. So I’m excited,” said Tulane linebacker Tyler Grubbs.

In two years at Troy, Sumrall had a 23-4 record. That’s the exact same record Tulane had the last two years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.