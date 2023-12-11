New coach Jon Sumrall ready to achieve ‘great things’ at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In front of a packed house, Tulane University introduced fans to new football coach John Sumrall on Monday (Dec. 11). The former Green Wave assistant pointed to a winning culture as one of the reasons he took the job.

“I’m really thrilled to be here,” Sumrall said. “In the coaching profession, I think everyone wants to always speculate where you could and couldn’t be. If I’m at Tulane for a long time, I’ll be really, really happy.”

Sumrall, who compiled a 23-4 record the past two seasons at Troy University in Alabama, called Tulane a “world-class academic institution, with football momentum.”

“I think a trajectory that’s out of this world,” he said. “I think we can achieve great things here. The commitment right now, I think the mindset is to double down and let’s see how far we can take it.”

Tulane linebacker Tyler Grubbs said players were excited for the start of Sumrall’s tenure, after the departure of Willie Fritz to the University of Houston.

“So, last night in our first team meeting, it was really exciting to just get face-to-face with him,” Grubbs said. “The energy he talks about in there is really evident when you see it in the football atmosphere. Just the way he feels about football and the way he feels about us, you can already understand it and feel it.

“It’s just going to be very exciting to develop those relationships, on and off the football field. So I’m excited.”

Fritz also compiled a 23-4 record in his final two seasons at Tulane.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.