Nicki Minaj will make New Orleans stop on Pink Friday 2 tour
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicki Minaj is set to take the stage at the Smoothie King Center on March 18, 2024, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
The highly anticipated tour, supporting Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, is set to be her largest world tour to date, including festival performances at Rollin Loud California and Dreamville.
Ticket sales for the New Orleans date will commence with a Citi presale starting on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 am local time. Following the presale, additional opportunities for fans to secure their seats will be available throughout the week. The general on-sale is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 am local time on NickiMinajOfficial.com.
Various VIP packages are available including access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge featuring special pop-up activations and exclusive merchandise.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 01, 2024
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|Mar 03, 2024
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Mar 08, 2024
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Mar 10, 2024
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Mar 13, 2024
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Mar 15, 2024
|Inglewood, CA
|Rolling Loud California*
|Mar 18, 2024
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Mar 20, 2024
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Mar 22, 2024
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Mar 26, 2024
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Mar 28, 2024
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Mar 29, 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Mar 30, 2024
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Apr 01, 2024
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Apr 02, 2024
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|Apr 04, 2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Apr 05, 2024
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|Apr 07, 2024
|Raleigh, NC
|Dreamville Festival*
|Apr 10, 2024
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Apr 12, 2024
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Apr 13, 2024
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Apr 17, 2024
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Apr 18, 2024
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Apr 20, 2024
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Apr 24, 2024
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Apr 27, 2024
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|May 02, 2024
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|May 09, 2024
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|May 11, 2024
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|May 12, 2024
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|May 25, 2024
|Manchester, UK
|Co-Op Live
|May 26, 2024
|Birmingham, UK
|Resorts World Arena
|May 28, 2024
|London, UK
|The O2
|Jun 01, 2024
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena
|Jun 02, 2024
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|Jun 05, 2024
|Cologne, Germany
|Lanxess Arena
|Jun 07, 2024
|Berlin, Germany
|Mercedes Benz Arena
