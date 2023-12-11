Nicondra: Chilly start with afternoon sun and seasonably cool conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold conditions settled in across the region behind this weekend’s cold front with most locations north of Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi Gulf Coast experiencing frost and brief freezing temperatures Monday morning. The afternoon will rebound nicely with temperatures in the middle 50s. Expect a quiet week with sunny conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be quite chilly once again with some areas getting down to near freezing once again north of Lake Pontchartrain. We will see a few more clouds by Wednesday and with the cloud cover expect highs to stay just below normal in the low 60s. The clouds will keep lows a little less chilly in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chance returns by the weekend as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the location of the low we could see higher rain coverage across the region. Right now we expect much of the activity to be closer to the coast, but as the low actually forms and we get closer to the event we will fine tune the forecast.

