Riverside, St. Charles Catholic, and St. James suffer heartbreak at the LHSAA state football championships

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three schools from the River Parishes entered the Caesars Superdome this past weekend with hopes of raising a state title. Unfortunately for all three, they suffered a heartbreak with losses by close margins.

Southern Lab 42-35 Riverside

Union Parish 36-35 St. James

Calvary 34-28 St. Charles Catholic — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 10, 2023

Riverside was outscored by Southern Lab, 42-35, in a crazy back-and-forth affair.

Union Parish scored a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion in the dying seconds to get by St. James, 36-35.

St. Charles Catholic was seeking a 3-peat of state titles, but ran into a sizzling-hot offense in Calvary. The Comets couldn’t hold off Calvary in the end, 34-28.

