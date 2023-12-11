BBB Accredited Business
Saints are 6-point favorites over the Giants

The Saints are 3-9-1 against the spread this season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints (6-7) ended their three-game losing streak against the Panthers, and now are primed to start a win streak they welcome the Giants (4-8) to the Caesars Superdome.

The Black and Gold are 6-point favorites over New York. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. on Sunday (Tailgate is at 10 a.m.).

The Saints are 3-9-1 against the spread this season. New Orleans is 1-5 ATS at home this year.

The Falcons (+165) are currently the favorite to win the NFC South over the Bucs (+190) and Saints (+190).

All three squads are 6-7, but Tampa Bay is in first via a better conference record.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

