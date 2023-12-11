BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

U.S. Army Corps awards contract for Mississippi River levee lift project in St. Rose

This May 1, 2019, photo, shows the Davis Pond Diversion, a project that diverts water from the...
This May 1, 2019, photo, shows the Davis Pond Diversion, a project that diverts water from the Mississippi River, left, into the Barataria Basin to reduce coastal erosion in St. Charles Parish, La. Engineers hope to remake some eroded marshes by siphoning off sediment-rich water that can be channeled into coastal basins. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, awarded a $6.9 million contract on Sept. 28, 2023, to raise a portion of a levee in St. Rose, as part of the overall Mississippi River Levees construction project.

This contract consists of a levee enlargement intended to provide flood risk reduction to St. Charles Parish. A portion of the levee on the left descending bank of the Mississippi River in St. Rose is scheduled to be raised an average of 1.5 feet.

The contract was awarded under the Bipartisan Budget Act 2018 (PL 115-123) Emergency Supplemental Funds (BBA18-LTS), and the estimated completion is Spring of 2025.

Construction of this levee enlargement is expected to include clearing and grubbing, silt fencing, erosion control, excavation, embankment placement, fertilizing, seeding, and mulching.

During construction, the all-weather access road will remain closed. Once the levee is lifted, the all‐weather access road on the crown surface is slated to be replaced.

This MRL construction project is a part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries project. The system is intended to provide flood risk reduction to the vast expanse of the developed alluvial valley from periodic overflows of the Mississippi River. The mainstem levee system begins at the head of the alluvial valley at Cape Girardeau, Mo., and continues to Venice, approximately 10 miles above Head of Passes near the Gulf of Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Stream news and weather 24/7
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
Arrest graphic
Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication, child endangerment
Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication and child endangerment
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
Saints star Alvin Kamara launched his new banded NASCAR merch line in the French Quarter after...
Alvin Kamara launches new NASCAR merch in post-game block party