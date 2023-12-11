U.S. Army Corps awards contract for Mississippi River levee lift project in St. Rose

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, awarded a $6.9 million contract on Sept. 28, 2023, to raise a portion of a levee in St. Rose, as part of the overall Mississippi River Levees construction project.

This contract consists of a levee enlargement intended to provide flood risk reduction to St. Charles Parish. A portion of the levee on the left descending bank of the Mississippi River in St. Rose is scheduled to be raised an average of 1.5 feet.

The contract was awarded under the Bipartisan Budget Act 2018 (PL 115-123) Emergency Supplemental Funds (BBA18-LTS), and the estimated completion is Spring of 2025.

Construction of this levee enlargement is expected to include clearing and grubbing, silt fencing, erosion control, excavation, embankment placement, fertilizing, seeding, and mulching.

During construction, the all-weather access road will remain closed. Once the levee is lifted, the all‐weather access road on the crown surface is slated to be replaced.

This MRL construction project is a part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries project. The system is intended to provide flood risk reduction to the vast expanse of the developed alluvial valley from periodic overflows of the Mississippi River. The mainstem levee system begins at the head of the alluvial valley at Cape Girardeau, Mo., and continues to Venice, approximately 10 miles above Head of Passes near the Gulf of Mexico.

