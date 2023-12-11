WANTED: 16-year-old escaped custody and threatened to shoot woman, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old who escaped juvenile custody.

It is unclear when Kai Jefferson escaped, but the NOPD says he is accused of threatening a woman with a gun on Dec. 8 in the 14500 block of Duane Road in New Orleans East. The victim told NOPD that Jefferson threatened to shoot her on several other occasions.

Jefferson is wanted by the NOPD on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple criminal damage. He is also wanted by the Office of Juvenile Justice for escaping custody.

He is described as being 5′6″ tall and about 135 pounds.

