BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WANTED: 16-year-old escaped custody and threatened to shoot woman, NOPD says

Kia Jefferson, 16, is accused of escaping juvenile custody and threatening to shoot a woman...
Kia Jefferson, 16, is accused of escaping juvenile custody and threatening to shoot a woman multiple times.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old who escaped juvenile custody.

It is unclear when Kai Jefferson escaped, but the NOPD says he is accused of threatening a woman with a gun on Dec. 8 in the 14500 block of Duane Road in New Orleans East. The victim told NOPD that Jefferson threatened to shoot her on several other occasions.

Jefferson is wanted by the NOPD on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of simple criminal damage. He is also wanted by the Office of Juvenile Justice for escaping custody.

He is described as being 5′6″ tall and about 135 pounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Stream news and weather 24/7
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Detectives in Tangipahoa Parish are turning to the public for information that may lead to the...
Detectives working to identify man accused of spending over $6,000 on stolen credit card in Hammond
Louisiana has transferred 18 incarcerated women from the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker to...
Convictions of female Frickey carjackers force transfer of women prisoners to all-male Angola
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
3 arrested after drug bust in Ponchatoula
Arrest graphic
Car chase, crash lands woman in jail; booked for intoxication, child endangerment