Back from Dubai, Mayor Cantrell touts climate efforts at Mirabeau Water Garden groundbreaking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell, back after a weeklong trip to Dubai for a climate change convention, provided a glimpse Monday (Dec. 11) into New Orleans’ environmental future at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mirabeau Water Garden drainage improvements and green infrastructure project.

Cantrell said residents are seeing the impacts of climate change in real time with more severe storms, this summer’s life-threatening heat wave and prolonged drought inducing saltwater intrusion.

The groundbreaking of the $31 million project in Gentilly finally arrived after multiple delays, and Cantrell said it would help reduce flooding in the area significantly.

“This is a world example,” she said. “An international example of how we are spending the federal dollar but mitigating flooding. And it is an example of us learning how to live with water. Embracing the fact that we’re on the front lines of climate adaptation and the City of New Orleans has the majority of projects really to tout nationally.

Joining Cantrell at the groundbreaking were Deputy CAO for Infrastructure Joe Threat, interim Sewerage & Water Board general superintendent Ron Spooner, city councilman Eugene Green, neighborhood association leader Walterine Griffin and Sister Pat Bergen, whose Sisters of St. Joseph donated land for the project.

Cantrell said her being invited to the United Nations Climate Change Conference and putting New Orleans on a global stage is a testament to the progress being made in the city.

The storm water management project, made possible through federal funding, is on a site donated by the Sisters of St. Joseph, who relocated their convent to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina damaged their building.

“It’s sacred space,” Bergen said. “It’s really holy ground.”

The 25-acre park will have stormwater retention areas doubling as recreational and educational areas, walking paths, pump stations and permeable parking, all with the goal of mitigating flooding in the Gentilly Resilience District. Cantrell said buildings and signage will teach about the climate, stormwater management, green infrastructure and public health.

“I had almost given up hope, but this was just so exciting and we’re so appreciative,” nearby resident Gladys Mitchell said.

Residents in the area again felt the effects of flooding on Dec. 2.

“After a while, you get used to it,” Mitchell said. “But being here today and knowing there’s a possibility that it won’t be happening on a continuous basis is great.”

The Mirabeau Water Garden project is slated to be completed sometime in 2025. Cantrell said a $210 million economic impact is expected, as a result of flooding losses and business interruptions being avoided and from urban heat reduction.

Bergen said she prayed for a project like this.

“The pipes will open, the water will flow in here and the pipes will close, and it will hold the water, blessing it,” she said. “So, the water that was the enemy during Katrina, all the sudden embraced as ‘friend.’”

The project is designed to retain floodwater until it can be safely drained into canals. Bergen said it will save 3,870 acres in all directions from flooding, lead to minimal flooding for another 6,000-plus acres and reduce flooding for 9,000 acres in all directions.

“It’s going to be lovely,” she said. “A meditative place. A contemplative place, where people can really become aware of God’s presence in the land, in the birds, in the breeze and the trees. That’s why I’m excited. And people all over the world, this can be replicated in every city that endures flooding. So, people all over the world are waiting for it to be born.”

Cantrell said eight green infrastructure projects costing $269 million are slated to move forward with construction in 2024. She said that includes 100 acres of green spaces and public parks, more than 100,000 bike lanes and recreational trails and the planting of 20,000 trees. The changes are expected to diminish flood risk and reduce urban heat by nearly 6 degrees in some areas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.