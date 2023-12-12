BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cajun Coral breathes new life into historic Pelican Island

Hundreds of concrete blocks called Cajun Coral are placed into Timbalier Bay about 20 miles...
Hundreds of concrete blocks called Cajun Coral are placed into Timbalier Bay about 20 miles west of Port Fourchon to try and boost fishing habitat.(WVUE)
By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish received a significant boost in habitat restoration as a barge carrying of specially designed concrete blocks, known as Cajun Coral, was offloaded about 20 miles west of Port Fourchon.

In Timbalier Bay, where one of the Pelican Islands once was, hundreds of these blocks were dumped on Tues., Dec. 12.

The initiative aims to address the loss of hundreds of acres to coastal erosion which particularly impacts the fishing habitat.

“We’re recreating a fishery that was once here, and through the years hurricanes have eroded,” said Eric Danos, designer of the reef material. “When you look behind you, you don’t see anything but water. At one time there was an island and a fishery that was productive.”

The unique design of the Cajun Coral blocks, being deposited in a 6-foot-deep area, is intended to rejuvenate sea life.

“With these shorter blocks, with all the nooks and crannies to support sea life, it’s a real neat design for a reef site,” set Mike McDonough with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Hundreds of concrete blocks called Cajun Coral are placed into Timbalier Bay about 20 miles...
Hundreds of concrete blocks called Cajun Coral are placed into Timbalier Bay about 20 miles west of Port Fourchon to try and boost fishing habitat.(WVUE)

The project involves the collaboration of a coalition, including the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA), which has a history of spearheading similar fishing habitat initiatives.

CCA has been involved in building dozens of reefs similar to this over the past 20 years, part of a state-wide system of about 100 artificial reefs designed to reconstruct and revive what was lost over the past decades.

“The financial commitment is in the tens of millions of dollars,” said the CCA’s Rad Trascher.

Beaux Jones from the Water Institute announced a competitive grant program, inviting local universities to contribute experiments that will enhance understanding and further benefit the reef ecosystem.

Louisiana has faced a significant loss of over 2,000 acres of wetlands in the past century. Fisherman Chad Billiot says that while projects like these won’t replace lost wetlands, they play a crucial role in bolstering the remaining ecosystem.

“Thiry five years ago we had a lot more marsh, but the erosion has killed us,” said Billiott.

The artificial reef’s estimated cost stands at $340,000, with this Timbalier Bay project marking the 49th artificial reef supported by CCA since 2003.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Stream news and weather 24/7
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Terrence Graves
Southern University names Terrence Graves as new head football coach
City of New Orleans solicits proposals for demolition of Plaza Tower
New Orleans' Plaza Tower has sat vacant for more than 20 years, a blighted property pre-dating...
City of New Orleans soliciting proposals for demolition of blighted Plaza Tower
Jarrel Coleman, 35, was arrested after leading officers on a brief pursuit with a toddler in...
Police arrest unresponsive driver with toddler in car after brief pursuit