Cajun Coral breathes new life into historic Pelican Island

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish received a significant boost in habitat restoration as a barge carrying of specially designed concrete blocks, known as Cajun Coral, was offloaded about 20 miles west of Port Fourchon.

In Timbalier Bay, where one of the Pelican Islands once was, hundreds of these blocks were dumped on Tues., Dec. 12.

The initiative aims to address the loss of hundreds of acres to coastal erosion which particularly impacts the fishing habitat.

“We’re recreating a fishery that was once here, and through the years hurricanes have eroded,” said Eric Danos, designer of the reef material. “When you look behind you, you don’t see anything but water. At one time there was an island and a fishery that was productive.”

The unique design of the Cajun Coral blocks, being deposited in a 6-foot-deep area, is intended to rejuvenate sea life.

“With these shorter blocks, with all the nooks and crannies to support sea life, it’s a real neat design for a reef site,” set Mike McDonough with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Hundreds of concrete blocks called Cajun Coral are placed into Timbalier Bay about 20 miles west of Port Fourchon to try and boost fishing habitat. (WVUE)

The project involves the collaboration of a coalition, including the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA), which has a history of spearheading similar fishing habitat initiatives.

CCA has been involved in building dozens of reefs similar to this over the past 20 years, part of a state-wide system of about 100 artificial reefs designed to reconstruct and revive what was lost over the past decades.

“The financial commitment is in the tens of millions of dollars,” said the CCA’s Rad Trascher.

Beaux Jones from the Water Institute announced a competitive grant program, inviting local universities to contribute experiments that will enhance understanding and further benefit the reef ecosystem.

Louisiana has faced a significant loss of over 2,000 acres of wetlands in the past century. Fisherman Chad Billiot says that while projects like these won’t replace lost wetlands, they play a crucial role in bolstering the remaining ecosystem.

“Thiry five years ago we had a lot more marsh, but the erosion has killed us,” said Billiott.

The artificial reef’s estimated cost stands at $340,000, with this Timbalier Bay project marking the 49th artificial reef supported by CCA since 2003.

