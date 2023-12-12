Cool weather sticks around, Gulf low brings rain and gusty winds this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unseasonably cool weather remains this week.

Lows on Wednesday morning will be a bit higher with less frost potential. Some areas of the North Shore farther inland could reach the upper 30s, but most of the region will be in the 40s.

Daytime highs stay cool in the low 60s each day this week.

Winds will begin to pick up offshore by Thursday and Friday as a low forms in the southern Gulf. This system and a low-pressure system moving off the southern Plains will bring gusty winds and rain through the weekend.

Model consensus brings the heaviest rain to our area on Saturday, mainly from the low moving in from the west across Texas.

The bulk of the impacts will be to our East as the two systems interact, but we can expect rain chances from Friday through Sunday.

