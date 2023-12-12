Duncan Commentary: Some Saints fans find themselves conflicted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve reached the final month of the NFL season, and the Saints are somehow still in the playoff race.

Thanks to their win against the Panthers and the Falcons’ loss to the Bucs, they’re tied for first in the NFC South division.

With four games to play, they still control their own destiny. In fact, if the Saints win out, they’re in. And even if they just win three of four, their chances of making the postseason are better than 75 percent.

That’s fairly remarkable, when you consider their 6-7 record and just how poorly they’ve played at times this season.

And yet, some fans find themselves conflicted.

After three straight mediocre seasons, many understandably are eager for change. They want to see the club blow things up and move in a new direction.

Many want a new quarterback.

Some want a new head coach.

Others even want change at the very top of management.

To do this, though, will likely require more losses.

And therein lies the crux.

Win now and achieve short-term success?

Or lose and maybe see things change for the better long-term?

It’s a devilish dilemma, a catch-22 with no right answer.

There was a time when it would be considered blasphemous for a Saints fan to root against the Black and Gold.

But times have changed. and not it’s no longer considered a cardinal sin.

In fact, for some, it might even be a blessing.

