Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.(Brownsboro Independent School District)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (Gray News) – A school district in Texas is sharing a sweet moment between a custodian and an elementary student.

The Brownsboro Independent School District shared a photo on Facebook of Chandler Elementary School custodian identified as Mr. Hall helping a young student fix his tie.

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.

“It’s moments like these that we are so proud to be a part of this Bear family,” the school district wrote in the post. “Thank you Mr. Hall for being so kind. We are grateful for YOU!

Facebook commenters made it known that Hall is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“I remember my son getting a nervous tummy on the first day and throwing up in the hallway. I tried to clean it but was pregnant and gagging… this gentleman came up and said “It’s okay mama, let me get it” he cleaned it up for me. He’s always been a sweetheart!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

Hall’s wife also commented on the post, saying his act of kindness with the elementary student is no surprise.

“Lord I thank you for my husband!! He is one of a kind. Always trying to help someone,” his wife wrote in a comment.

Brownsboro is located about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

