Fugitive juvenile Kai Jefferson escaped custody 9 months ago without public notice, source says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old wanted for threatening a woman multiple times with a gun escaped from a halfway house nine months before the public or the media was notified, a source confirms to FOX 8.

The New Orleans Police Department announced on Monday (Dec. 11) that it is searching for Kai Jefferson. Jefferson is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a gun and one count of simple criminal damage. One incident allegedly happened Friday night.

A source tells FOX 8 that Jefferson was sentenced to five years for multiple auto burglaries in February 2023 in Jefferson Parish and was immediately assigned to a halfway house. He escaped the next month, the source says, and an arrest warrant was issued by a judge.

Kai Jefferson, 16, is accused of escaping juvenile custody and threatening to shoot a woman multiple times. (NOPD)

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) was not immediately able to confirm the information or comment on the circumstances of Jefferson’s escape. The office has not provided any details on his time at the OJJ, his escape, or what he was being held for.

It’s unclear which facility Jefferson was being held at.

Jefferson’s escape is the latest incident in several months of intense scrutiny over escapes from the OJJ and the lack of public notice and transparency.

State Sen. Patrick Connick (R-District 8) is workshopping a bill that would require the OJJ to notify the press of any juvenile escape from any facility.

“I could care less about the privacy of a juvenile who has caused havoc and caused harm to folks. We have a right to know who he is, who she is, what they did, where are they... because we need to be protected,” Connick said.

The legislative session does not begin until March 2024, but Connick said he is “pretty certain” the bill will pass and become law by August 2024.

Connick says that he was told by the OJJ that Jefferson was being held in a halfway house, which he described as a low-security facility.

“[Juveniles] are allowed. If they want to get away, they go,” he said.

Connick’s remarks were echoed by Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“As lax as the security is in some of the state’s more secure juvenile facilities, it’s virtually non-existent in halfway houses,” Goyeneche said. “So, if in fact he was in a juvenile halfway house, then he’s basically being stepped down on the honor system. So you can come and go, there’s no barbed wire or fencing or anything like that. You literally walk in and out of this facility.”

Goyeneche advocated for electronic monitors in halfway house facilities as a deterrent to reduce escapes.

“If [a juvenile] leaves that facility, they should receive an instant notification, and they can start to look for him,” Goyeneche said.

He conceded the monitors could be cut off, but said they would still provide a deterrent.

