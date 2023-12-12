Lawmaker wants to ‘expand’ death penalty in La. during upcoming session; question remains as to how

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could the death penalty look a lot different in Louisiana in the coming year?

Republican state lawmakers could be looking at new ideas to jump start executions. One state senator says he will look to “expand the death penalty” in the upcoming Legislative Session.

The question, though, is how he plans to do that.

Nearly eight months ago, Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards publicly called for an end to Louisiana’s death penalty. “For the first time, I’m calling on the legislature to end the death penalty,” he said on April 10.

Shortly after, in May—for the fifth time in six years according to the Associated Press—lawmakers blocked an attempt to abolish it in Committee. Following that, almost all Louisiana death row inmates asked Governor Edwards to spare their lives.

Edwards asked the Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole to set hearings to review the petitions. That set off numerous lawsuits, rallies, news conferences, and pleas from both sides of the argument. The Parole Board has since denied all the 50+ pleas.

It sets up the question of what could be next.

“And now we have an extremely conservative legislature, and a governor who is in that camp, and the death penalty is probably going to fly,” WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster said.

On the social media platform X, State Senator Stewart Cathey Jr. said he’s “actually bringing legislation this spring to expand it (the death penalty).”

WAFB reached out to Senator Cathey about how he plans to do just that on Monday, December 11. He never got back to us.

“We may have an expansion where lawmakers attempt to add crimes that would be no longer applicable under the current death penalty statute, or we may start executing people in different ways. Since the drugs are not used properly in some cases, how about fentanyl, how about firing squads,” Engster explained.

The last execution in Louisiana was in 2010.

Earlier this year, Alabama changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system more time to carry out executions, and they also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors in death penalty cases.

With Governor-elect Jeff Landry in favor of the death penalty, Engster believes anything could be on the table.

“Now it appears that with a new governor, certainly the sentiment will be much more different, and perhaps more open to killing people who have killed others,” Engster said.

Even if laws are passed out of the legislature regarding the death penalty, there would likely be huge legal fights in court.

The regular legislative session begins in March.

