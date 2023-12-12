BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Filtered sunshine and chilly temperatures through the work week

Rain chance ramps up into the weekend
A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will increase wind and rain action through the...
A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will increase wind and rain action through the weekend.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Filtered sunshine expected through the day with cool temperatures in the low 60s. Bundle up with chilly temperatures holding on each afternoon. Overnight lows for Wednesday morning will be down in the 30s north of the lake and 40s south, but we should avoid the widespread frost. High temps will be on the cool side through the week ahead with more clouds in play. Watching a developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that will affect the region into the weekend. Wind picks up with gale force conditions likely by Friday. Off shore will be rough with 6 to 8 foot seas plus wave action. The actual placement of the low will determine how much rain coverage and wind we might see across the region. Saturday appears to be the wettest day right now with rain and wind starting to subside Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Stream news and weather 24/7
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Watching a Gulf gale low later this week
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Dec. 11
Bruce: The winter feels sticks around
Bruce: Another frosty night north shore