Nicondra: Filtered sunshine and chilly temperatures through the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Filtered sunshine expected through the day with cool temperatures in the low 60s. Bundle up with chilly temperatures holding on each afternoon. Overnight lows for Wednesday morning will be down in the 30s north of the lake and 40s south, but we should avoid the widespread frost. High temps will be on the cool side through the week ahead with more clouds in play. Watching a developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that will affect the region into the weekend. Wind picks up with gale force conditions likely by Friday. Off shore will be rough with 6 to 8 foot seas plus wave action. The actual placement of the low will determine how much rain coverage and wind we might see across the region. Saturday appears to be the wettest day right now with rain and wind starting to subside Sunday.

