NOPD’s new crime lab now not expected to fully open until 2027, despite testing backlog

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Fox 8 investigation revealing the worsening backlog of the NOPD’s untested DNA samples, the department reveals its new crime lab will not be fully operational until 2027.

That leaves the majority of the work to the already overwhelmed Louisiana State Police crime lab in Baton Rouge.

As a former prosecutor for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, Laura Rodrigue has dealt with the city’s shortcomings in DNA testing for years.

“It’s obvious that we need all the help that we can get, in terms of criminal justice,” Rodrigue said. “It’s very disappointing to find out that it will be years in the waiting for our DNA crime lab to be up and running.”

Records show the city already has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed DNA samples collected from crime scenes and victims.

Crime watchdog Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, says processing that biological evidence quickly often is crucial.

“Analyzing the evidence left at the crime scenes is often the difference between arresting somebody and the offender getting away,” Goyeneche said. “That is an important tool that we’re years away from having. But it doesn’t mean that the city has to wait for that.”

The newly hired director of the NOPD crime lab, Dr. Shamika Kelley, posted 15 new job openings for the DNA testing unit back in January. The NOPD says candidates have been moving through the interviewing process over the past 11 months, though it’s unclear how many lab techs have been hired or what duties they will perform before the lab is accredited and opened.

Goyeneche says a 2027 ribbon-cutting shouldn’t stop the department from showing greater urgency and using any available workers now.

“It doesn’t mean that those people can’t be utilized in some other disciplines, and maybe outsourced to private labs or the State Police’s lab to handle more cases for New Orleans,” Goyeneche said.

Records show that of the 96,943 untested samples in police possession, the NOPD sends fewer than 300 DNA samples to the state for testing each year.

“It’s not because the State Police are taking advantage of the city,” Goyeneche said. “It’s because many sheriffs don’t have DNA capabilities and the backlog statewide is horrendous.”

Rodrigue says courtrooms rely on DNA evidence now more than ever.

“DNA is something that jurors now expect to see,” Rodrigue said. “They watch television shows, they see what’s going on around the country, and they don’t want to rely on just witness testimony in order to convict somebody.”

Goyeneche says with a new superintendent leading the police force, interim solutions should be found.

“I don’t blame the police department for that. That’s the political leadership failing the city of New Orleans, that we’re finally getting around to opening up this lab,” Goyeneche said. “The fact that it takes a couple of years to get accreditation is the same process that every lab goes through.”

Rodrigue agrees.

“It is more likely that they have fallen victim to the bureaucratic red tape, that they just can’t get through it,” she said.

The NOPD says staffing limitations are a hindrance to processing all of the department’s samples and that the total number of collected samples isn’t indicative of the number of cases under investigation, as each case can include multiple samples, and some samples might no longer hold evidentiary value.

