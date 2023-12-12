Police arrest unresponsive driver with toddler in car after brief pursuit

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man after officers responded to calls of an unresponsive driver in Thibodaux.

According to Thibodaux police, Jarrel Coleman, 35, was unresponsive at the wheel in traffic near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Talbot Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers realized there was an unrestrained 2-year-old in the back seat.

Police say Coleman abruptly fled, initiating a brief pursuit that ended on Iris Street.

Coleman was taken to a hospital and the toddler, unharmed, was released to a family member, Chief Bryan Zeringue said.

Upon release from the hospital, Coleman was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and booked on multiple charges, including illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, resisting arrest, flight from an officer, child passenger restraint violation and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

