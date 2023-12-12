BBB Accredited Business
Saints' Cam Jordan says shots fired outside French Quarter charity event

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints defensive end Cam Jordan says that gunshots were fired outside of a charity event his foundation hosted on the edge of the French Quarter Monday (Dec. 11) night.

On Monday, Jordan’s God Iz Love Foundation was partnering with the Youth Empowerment Project NOLA for a sneaker giveaway at the store Sneaker Politics at 216 Chartres Street.

Jordan said that the night had an overall positive effect with 30 kids receiving new sneakers. However, he says that there was an argument outside of the store that ended with gunshots being fired.

Jordan said that no kids or store staff were struck and that he didn’t think anyone next door was struck either.

It’s unclear who was involved in the incident or if those in the altercation were struck by bullets. The nature of the altercation is unclear at this time.

Fox 8 reached out to the NOPD on Monday night shortly after the alleged incident occurred for more information and is still waiting for a response.

Those familiar with the longtime Saint’s social media presence shared concern for Jordan after a post on X, which seemed to come moments are the incident occurred, indicated that something had gone awry.

