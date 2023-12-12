BBB Accredited Business
Tulane transfer portal tracker

Tulane plays in the Military Bowl against Virginia Tech on Dec. 27
Tulane plays in the Military Bowl against Virginia Tech on Dec. 27
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The transfer portal opened on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2, 2024. With Willie Fritz out and Jon Sumrall in as head coach at Tulane, the program has seen some movement with it’s roster.

Here’s a running lists of players added to the Green Wave, and those in the portal or committed to another school.

Tulane players in the portal

Linebacker Corey Platt, Jr. is headed to Houston to play for Fritz.

Quarterback Kai Horton is in the portal, but no word on his next move.

Also at the quarterback spot in the portal, Carson Haggard.

Freshman phenom wide receiver Chris Brazzell entered the portal the day after Fritz left. At 6′5″, Brazzell is a playmaker. On Dec. 11, Brazzel made an official visit to Tennessee.

Freshman safety Kentrell Webb entered the portal on Dec. 8. Webb is from Katy, TX.

Defensive lineman Devean Deal entered the portal on Dec. 9. He’s pulled in offers from Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and TCU.

Defensive end Keith Cooper has also pulled in some offers since entering the portal. That includes, Houston, South Carolina, and Boston College.

