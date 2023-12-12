Tulane transfer portal tracker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The transfer portal opened on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2, 2024. With Willie Fritz out and Jon Sumrall in as head coach at Tulane, the program has seen some movement with it’s roster.

Here’s a running lists of players added to the Green Wave, and those in the portal or committed to another school.

Tulane players in the portal

Linebacker Corey Platt, Jr. is headed to Houston to play for Fritz.

Quarterback Kai Horton is in the portal, but no word on his next move.

Also at the quarterback spot in the portal, Carson Haggard.

Thank you Tulane, to be continued… pic.twitter.com/NkQD7lgSUg — Carson Haggard (@haggard_carson) December 3, 2023

Freshman phenom wide receiver Chris Brazzell entered the portal the day after Fritz left. At 6′5″, Brazzell is a playmaker. On Dec. 11, Brazzel made an official visit to Tennessee.

BREAKING: Tulane WR Chris Brazzell II has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 195 WR from Midland, TX had 44 Receptions for 711 Yards & 5 TDs this year



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/81xvGJ4AqM pic.twitter.com/LngxBQGYH7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

Freshman safety Kentrell Webb entered the portal on Dec. 8. Webb is from Katy, TX.

Defensive lineman Devean Deal entered the portal on Dec. 9. He’s pulled in offers from Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and TCU.

Defensive end Keith Cooper has also pulled in some offers since entering the portal. That includes, Houston, South Carolina, and Boston College.

