Tulane transfer portal tracker
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The transfer portal opened on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2, 2024. With Willie Fritz out and Jon Sumrall in as head coach at Tulane, the program has seen some movement with it’s roster.
Here’s a running lists of players added to the Green Wave, and those in the portal or committed to another school.
Tulane players in the portal
Linebacker Corey Platt, Jr. is headed to Houston to play for Fritz.
Quarterback Kai Horton is in the portal, but no word on his next move.
Also at the quarterback spot in the portal, Carson Haggard.
Freshman phenom wide receiver Chris Brazzell entered the portal the day after Fritz left. At 6′5″, Brazzell is a playmaker. On Dec. 11, Brazzel made an official visit to Tennessee.
Freshman safety Kentrell Webb entered the portal on Dec. 8. Webb is from Katy, TX.
Defensive lineman Devean Deal entered the portal on Dec. 9. He’s pulled in offers from Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and TCU.
Defensive end Keith Cooper has also pulled in some offers since entering the portal. That includes, Houston, South Carolina, and Boston College.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.