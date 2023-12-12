BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Watching a Gulf gale low later this week

Clouds will increase and winds will pick up by week’s end
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is coming to our weather very soon as we’ll trade the cold and sunny conditions for cloudy and cool weather.

Today will be another one of those sunny days although the sunshine will be filtered from time to time as cirrus clouds fly through our sky. Highs into this afternoon will top out around 60. This morning will be the last of the freeze/frost potential as overnight lows trend up over the next several nights.

Clouds will slowly increase over the coming days as a low pressure starts to organize over the Gulf. This Gulf gale will strengthen by the end of the week and weekend possibly bringing major impacts to places east of us. For our area, it just looks like an increase in rain chances will arrive by the weekend. We’ll also see an increase in our winds, especially along the coast.

Due to the clouds and rain chances, the next several days will be cool during the day but lows won’t fall that much because of that blanket of clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Stream news and weather 24/7
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, Dec. 11
Bruce: The winter feels sticks around
Bruce: Another frosty night north shore
Early evening weather update for Monday, Dec. 11
The location and strength of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico will determine...
Nicondra: Chilly start with afternoon sun and seasonably cool conditions