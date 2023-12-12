Watching a Gulf gale low later this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is coming to our weather very soon as we’ll trade the cold and sunny conditions for cloudy and cool weather.

Today will be another one of those sunny days although the sunshine will be filtered from time to time as cirrus clouds fly through our sky. Highs into this afternoon will top out around 60. This morning will be the last of the freeze/frost potential as overnight lows trend up over the next several nights.

Clouds will slowly increase over the coming days as a low pressure starts to organize over the Gulf. This Gulf gale will strengthen by the end of the week and weekend possibly bringing major impacts to places east of us. For our area, it just looks like an increase in rain chances will arrive by the weekend. We’ll also see an increase in our winds, especially along the coast.

Due to the clouds and rain chances, the next several days will be cool during the day but lows won’t fall that much because of that blanket of clouds.

