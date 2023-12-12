Woman, girl seriously injured in St. Tammany ATV crash

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - A woman and young girl were hospitalized with severe injuries after the four-wheeled ATV they were riding crashed into a tree and ejected them near Abita Springs, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Dec. 11).

The ages and conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash scene on United Church Road shortly before 4 p.m., the agency said. The woman involved in the crash was taken for hospital treatment of “serious injuries,” while the juvenile girl had to be airlifted to a hospital because of “life-threatening injuries,” the STPSO said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the STPSO’s Traffic Division.

