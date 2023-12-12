BBB Accredited Business
Woman, girl seriously injured in St. Tammany ATV crash

A woman and young girl were seriously injured Monday (Dec. 11) when their four-wheel ATV left...
A woman and young girl were seriously injured Monday (Dec. 11) when their four-wheel ATV left the roadway and struck a tree alongside United Church Road near Abita Springs, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - A woman and young girl were hospitalized with severe injuries after the four-wheeled ATV they were riding crashed into a tree and ejected them near Abita Springs, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Dec. 11).

The ages and conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash scene on United Church Road shortly before 4 p.m., the agency said. The woman involved in the crash was taken for hospital treatment of “serious injuries,” while the juvenile girl had to be airlifted to a hospital because of “life-threatening injuries,” the STPSO said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the STPSO’s Traffic Division.

