50 Cent celebrates approval of G-Unit production studio in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson secured unanimous city council approval to establish a G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport.

The lease for Millennium Studio, which is owned by the city, costs $2,400 annually with Jackson’s company managing building maintenance. The lease is for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor, speaking to KSLA News 12, says the decision will move Shreveport back into the entertainment sphere.

“We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business,” Taylor told the news outlet following the decision on Tuesday (Dec. 12). “But, the residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca.”

50 Cent celebrated the news Wednesday morning on social media, sharing images of the studio.

“All roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-Unit Studios is officially in Louisiana,” he wrote.

G-Unit Films and Television has produced the series “Power,” “Black Mafia Family,” and “For Life.” The company is reportedly eyeing a TV adaptation of “8 Mile,” according to Complex.

Beyond the entertainment landscape, 50 Cent heralded the move as a significant moment of unity for the city.

“The significance of this picture is great. A Republican mayor’s office and a democratic majority City Council have never voted unanimously together on anything,” 50 Cent said in a lengthier statement to his fans. “This picture is historic. This day actually represents the future of Shreveport. Betting on me is not a gamble. It’s a sure thing.”

Shreveport shares new details on 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studios

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.