Blacktop blackout: Why are 1/3 of interstate lights out across New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly one-third of the lights meant to illuminate New Orleans’ interstate highways are inoperative, with commuters saying it’s a frustratingly common issue when driving in the area.

Of the approximately 3,700 lights along interstates in Orleans Parish, around 1,200 are not functioning.

“Nighttime, it’s absolutely terrible to even navigate through, drive through,” said Stephen Turner, a Gulfport (Miss.) commuter who said he works in the city five days a week. “Early morning, late night, it can get pretty crazy out there.”

Maintaining the lights is a duty of the city’s Department of Public Works. DPW farms out the repair work to sub-contractors, with the latest contract being awarded in September 2023 to AllStar Electric.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) also performs some lighting or signage work that can temporarily disable some interstate lights. The city administration said a “fair percentage” of current outages can be tied to ongoing DOTD projects.

“How often do you drive through a city where at least a significant chunk of the interstate lights aren’t working?” Fox 8 asked one trucker.

“You don’t. You really don’t. You don’t see that too often,” said Edward Tolbert, an Alabama-based truck driver with 27 years of experience. “Just like trucking, you know? Just deal with one day to another.”

Both DPW and City Council members have said some contractors’ repair progress has been impacted by theft of wiring and other materials.

Councilwoman Lesli Harris said contractors have found homeless encampments beneath highway overpasses utilizing electricity meant for roadway lights.

“When you hit the city limits, it should be lit up like a city,” Councilman Oliver Thomas said. “I think we’re out of excuses.”

Thomas, who represents New Orleans East, said he wants to see more proactive action, such as sting operations, taken by authorities to crack down on thieves who steal equipment from the interstate lights.

“Soon as you get lights on, someone either breaks them, takes the wiring and destroys the light,” Thomas said. “Why haven’t we sent a message that we’re going to make an example out of someone who’s stealing the wiring from our light stands?”

The DOTD confirmed at least two ongoing projects in Orleans Parish are currently impacting some highway lighting, including:

I-10 from Carrollton Ave. to Broad St: ”LADOTD is doing a sign truss upgrade. The sign truss foundations are in the median. This required the removal of the median barrier to drive piles and build the sign support foundation. The lights are located on the median barrier and the conduits run within the median barrier. We have coordinated with the city to have the power de-energized to perform this work. We project to have the work requiring the outage to be complete in January, at which time the city could re-energize.”

I-10/I-610 Interchange: “The city of NO has requested a lighting upgrade in this area through the DOTD lighting section. The project was designed and is now in construction. The old lighting system is being removed and replaced with all new equipment. This is the west interchange closest to the High Rise.”

As for other parts of the interstate system where blackouts can be found, the city maintains AllStar Electric continues to do work.

Councilman Eugene Green said the city can do a better job communicating details of the DOTD work being done, and agreed with Thomas that wiring and power thieves need to expect a crackdown.

“You’re putting a lot of people at risk for a very, very selfish reason,” Green said.

“It’s not that somebody has not gone up on a lift to fix the lightbulbs. There are matters that are being addressed right now, but it is complex. We’re also working to push the Department of Transportation and Development to do what they can to move faster on these projects.”

