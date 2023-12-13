Cash Money’s Birdman previews Saints x OVO collection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cash Money Records’ Birdman took to social media Wednesday (Dec. 13) to preview the highly-anticipated New Orleans Saints collection in collaboration with Drake’s fashion brand October’s Very Own (OVO).

The collection, set to release on Fri., Dec. 15 on the OVO website, includes a letterman jack and a black hoodie featuring the iconic OVO owl alongside the Saints’ fleur de lis and helmet.

Birdman’s endorsement continues the OVO x NFL hip-hop flair as Snoop Dogg and Action Bronson sported Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets items earlier this week.

