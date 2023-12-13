BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cash Money’s Birdman previews Saints x OVO collection

Birdman Unveils Exclusive New Orleans Saints Collection in OVO Collaboration
Birdman Unveils Exclusive New Orleans Saints Collection in OVO Collaboration(Derek Hingle/Instagram @OctobersVerson)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cash Money Records’ Birdman took to social media Wednesday (Dec. 13) to preview the highly-anticipated New Orleans Saints collection in collaboration with Drake’s fashion brand October’s Very Own (OVO).

The collection, set to release on Fri., Dec. 15 on the OVO website, includes a letterman jack and a black hoodie featuring the iconic OVO owl alongside the Saints’ fleur de lis and helmet.

Birdman’s endorsement continues the OVO x NFL hip-hop flair as Snoop Dogg and Action Bronson sported Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets items earlier this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Algiers man shot after confronting car burglar early Saturday
Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while...
Suspected drunk driver with unrestrained kids in vehicle jailed after crashing into JPSO units, sheriff says
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter
Stream news and weather 24/7
Dean Kelly
Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

Latest News

Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter
In fact, if the Saints win out, they’re in. And even if they just win three of four, their...
Duncan Commentary: Some Saints fans find themselves conflicted
Duncan Commentary: Saints are somehow still in the playoff race
Saints’ Cam Jordan says shots fired outside French Quarter charity event